Israel Calls India ‘Key Strategic Ally’, Seeks Deeper Defence Collaboration
The Indian defence ministry said that the two sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation.
Terming India a 'key strategic ally' and the relationship with it 'resilient through difficult times,' Israel on Thursday said it has discussed expanding defence and strategic partnerships centreing around R&D collaboration and joint manufacturing initiatives with New Delhi.
A statement from the Israeli Defence Ministry, a day after Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defence, Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram's first working visit to India, also mentioned the defence-industrial collaboration between the two countries.
Baram's New Delhi visit on July 22-23 included high-level meetings with key Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Discussions centred on expanding defence and strategic partnerships, emphasising R&D collaboration and joint manufacturing initiatives, it added.
“India is a key strategic ally of Israel, and our partnership has proven resilient through difficult times. Recent operational achievements and common security challenges create an important window to expand our nations’ defence-industrial collaboration,” Baram was quoted as saying in the statement.
“Baram shared insights on the strategic landscape in the Gulf region and presented operational successes from Operation Rising Lion, showcasing Israel's advanced technological capabilities, the statement said.
Operation Rising Lion was launched by Israel against Iran with the twin goals of foiling its nuclear ambitions and demolishing its missile capabilities.
Baram also engaged with Indian defence companies separately to explore new industrial collaborations, the statement added.
Baram returned to Israel on Thursday.
In New Delhi, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday after the Singh-Baram bilateral meeting that the two sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation with a “long-term perspective” and “concurred to work towards developing an institutional framework for further deepening of defence ties.”
The two sides also reviewed the progress of the ongoing defence collaboration activities since the last Joint Working Group meeting held in India in July 2024.
This visit by the DG of Israel's Ministry of Defence marks a “pivotal step in India-Israel defence relations and reinforces both sides' commitment to enhance their strategic partnership,” the statement added.