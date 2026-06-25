Iraq Walks Back Threat On Leaving OPEC Over Output Limits

Iraq isn't considering leaving OPEC, the nation's oil ministry said, just a few hours after saying that doing so was an eventual possibility.

“The reports suggesting that Iraq is considering ending its membership in OPEC do not reflect the official position of the Iraqi Government. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Government of Iraq has proposed withdrawing from the Organization,” the Oil Ministry said in a statement.

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Earlier, it had said that if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries didn't give Baghdad permission to pump more ““a decision will have to be made regarding whether to remain in or withdraw.”

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