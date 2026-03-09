Iran War Sends Pakistan's Oil Import Bill Soaring; Costs May Touch $600 Million Per Month

Pakistan's already fragile economy is facing renewed pressure as escalating tensions in West Asia drive global crude prices sharply higher. With oil prices crossing the $100-per-barrel mark and concerns mounting over potential supply disruptions, Islamabad is bracing for a significant increase in its fuel import costs.

Media reports said that Pakistan Finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb warned that the country's monthly oil import bill could rise to as much as $600 million if the conflict intensifies further. The warning comes as global oil markets react to the rising instability in the Middle East.

Oil Prices Jump Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Energy markets saw a sharp rally on Monday as traders responded to fears of a wider regional conflict. Brent crude, the global benchmark, surged to $118.22 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate climbed nearly 30% from Friday's closing level of $90.90 to $118.21. The price surge reflects concerns that escalating hostilities could disrupt energy infrastructure or threaten shipping routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supplies.

For Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported energy, the spike threatens to widen the country's already fragile current account deficit.

Islamabad Seeks Financial Relief

As the pressure on public finances grows, Pakistan's government is once again looking to international lenders for support. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik confirmed that Islamabad has approached the International Monetary Fund to seek relief on the petroleum levy, highlighting the country's continued dependence on external assistance.

Speaking at a briefing, Aurangzeb acknowledged the mounting strain on the economy. Pakistan's monthly oil import bill could climb to $600 million if the crisis persists, he warned, adding that the government is preparing contingency measures to deal with the spike in global prices. Medis reports said that Malik also appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption in order to conserve the country's limited reserves.

Concerns Over Supply Disruptions

Pakistan's energy security could also be affected by potential disruptions in fuel shipments. Malik said three petroleum cargoes were expected to reach the country on Monday but cautioned that supplies of liquefied natural gas could be affected if tensions escalate further in the region. The government is also exploring alternative supply routes.

Locals media citing officials said that Islamabad is holding discussions with Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to explore options that could bypass the Strait of Hormuz if the situation worsens. However, analysts note that Pakistan's limited financial leverage and economic constraints may make it difficult to secure favourable energy deals.

Fuel Price Hike Hits Consumers

The impact of rising global oil prices is already being felt across Pakistan. The government has raised fuel prices sharply, pushing petrol and diesel rates to levels that could worsen the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Petrol and high-speed diesel prices were increased by PKR 55 per litre — roughly a 20% jump — taking petrol to PKR 321.17 per litre and diesel to PKR 335.86 as of March 7. For many households, the increase comes during Ramadan, a period when household spending typically rises, compounding financial stress.

Inflation Fears Resurface

Economists warn that higher fuel prices could trigger another round of inflation across Pakistan's fragile economy. With petrol prices hovering around PKR 324 per litre, transportation and logistics costs are expected to rise significantly, which could in turn push up the prices of food, agricultural products and other essential commodities. Such increases risk undermining recent progress made in stabilising inflation.

Limited Room for Government Intervention

Local media reports, citing government officials in Islamabad, said the government has limited capacity to protect consumers from global price shocks.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had “little choice” but to pass on the impact of rising international oil prices to consumers.

He said the move was necessary to stabilise the country's energy finances and remain aligned with consultations linked to the International Monetary Fund.

Regional Tensions Add Pressure

The energy shock comes as Pakistan navigates a delicate regional diplomatic environment. With tensions rising between Iran, Israel and the United States, Islamabad has attempted to maintain a careful balance while reaffirming strategic ties with Gulf allies such as Saudi Arabia. Pakistan recently reiterated its defence cooperation agreement with Riyadh, highlighting the kingdom's importance to its economic and security interests.

