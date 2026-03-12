Iran War News: Explosion After Drone Incident In Downtown Dubai, No Injuries

Iran War news today: Explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, including one particularly loud blast, on Thursday noon, according to Agence France-Presse. An AFP correspondent reported seeing small plumes of smoke rising above a residential neighbourhood in the city following the blasts.

Iran has continued its missile and drone strikes across Gulf countries allied to the United States in a war now in its 13th day.

Authorities in Dubai said they are responding to a "minor drone incident in the Al Bada'a area", the media office said on X, adding that "no injuries have been reported".

Consultancy giants like PwC and Deloitte on Wednesday evacuated Dubai's business districts while HSBC closed its office in Qatar amid threats from Iran that it will target economic and financial infrastructure as the West Asia conflict escalated, as per reports.

Iran fired upon commercial ships on Wednesday and targeted Dubai International Airport, escalating a campaign of bottling up the oil-rich Persian Gulf as global energy concerns mounted and American and Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic Republic. Dubai airport is operating on severely restricted schedules.

ALSO READ: Dubai Keeps Shelves Stocked Even As War Disrupts Food Shipments

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.