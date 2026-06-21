Iran-US Talks: Tehran Says $6 Billion Frozen Funds Set For Release

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined additional details of the preliminary agreement being negotiated with the US, saying that $6 billion in Iranian funds currently frozen in Qatar will be returned to Tehran as part of the deal aimed at ending the conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

"All provisions of the memorandum of understanding are in our favour, and the achievements of these talks and negotiations will become evident," Tasnim news agency quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

The Iranian president said US President Donald Trump had ultimately recognised rights that Washington had previously sought to restrict. "Our $6bn in Qatar will be returned," Pezeshkian added.

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Pezeshkian also took a swipe at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would be "the first to be unhappy with the negotiations" taking place in Switzerland.

Addressing Iran's nuclear programme, Pezeshkian said, "America's only point is that we not have an atomic bomb. This is something the martyred leader also repeatedly said, 'we do not want an atomic bomb.'"

Referring to the understanding reached with Washington, he added: "America said 'write this down and sign' – and we signed."

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that US Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Pakistani mediators in Burgenstock, Switzerland, ahead of negotiations with the Iranian delegation.

The US delegation was seen shaking hands with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.

Separately, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said he met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock to discuss recent developments involving Iran.

"At this critical moment, it's important to give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed," Grossi said.

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Earlier this month, the IAEA's governing board adopted a US-backed resolution calling on Iran to provide "complete information" on its enriched uranium stockpiles and allow inspectors access to verify them.

According to the agency, Iran possessed about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity — close to weapons-grade levels — when Israel and the US launched attacks on the country in June last year.

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