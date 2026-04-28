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Iran Pleading To Open Hormuz, Saying 'We're In State Of Collapse', Claims Donald Trump

The US president claims Tehran has urged Washington to reopen the strategic Strait amid leadership uncertainty.

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Iran Pleading To Open Hormuz, Saying 'We're In State Of Collapse', Claims Donald Trump
Photo: PTI

US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Iran is seeking an urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the country as being in a "state of collapse".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.' They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (which I believe they will be able to do!).”

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The statement comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical artery for global oil and trade flows.

Earlier, Iran offered to loosen its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz if the United States ends its military campaign and lifts the economic blockade, according to two regional officials cited by The Associated Press on Monday.

ALSO READ: Iran Offers To Reopen Hormuz — But Only If US Ends War And Blockade

The proposal would postpone negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, a condition US officials appear unwilling to accept.

The offer was conveyed to US officials through Pakistan and comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, AP reported. However, Trump is unlikely to embrace a deal that leaves unresolved the disputes that prompted US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28.

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