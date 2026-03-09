'Iran Fully Prepared': FM Araghchi Says US Plotting Against Oil And Nuclear Sites, Warns Of 'Surprises'

With the US-Israel war againt Iran entering 10th day, Iran on Monday said that America is plotting againt Tehran's oil and nuclear sites.

In a post on X, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that they know the US is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock. Iran is fully prepared.

“And we, too, have many surprises in store,” Araghch said.

While noting that oil prices have doubled and all commodities are skyrocketing, Araghchi dubbed the US's “Operation Epic Fury” as “Operation Epic Mistake”.

In another post, Araghchi said that Iran does not want to harm ordinary Americans who overwhelmingly voted to end involvement in costly foreign wars.

"Blame for surging gas prices, costlier mortgages, and pummeled 401(k)'s lies squarely with Israel and its dupes in Washington."

9 days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing. We know the U.S. is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock. Iran is fully prepared.



Araghchi's dare comes at a time when there have been reports, quoting White House sources, that the US was thinking of taking control of the Kharg Island.

The Island, some 24 Kilometres from the main coastline of Iran, is responsible for around 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, the news website Axios has reported.

This backbone of Iranian oil exports has so far remained untouched in the conflict. The island boasts a huge loading capacity of around 7 million barrels per day, which then passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has also closed the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint, responsible for the transportation of one-fifth of the world's crude oil. Its closure has meant that the crude oil prices have reached $120 per barrel, and are staring at a $150 per barrel mark if the closure continues.

The good part for Iran, however, is that taking control of the Kharg Island means the US will have to have boots on the ground, a scenario which has so far remained elusive.

The US President Donald Trump has, however, said there was a possibility for a ground invasion, but only “for a very good reason, CNBC has reported.

“If we ever did that, (the Iranians) would be so decimated that they wouldn't be able to fight on the ground level,” Trump has said, adding that at some point, “maybe we will. We haven't gone after it. We wouldn't do it now, maybe we will do it later.”

Iran has expressed its “readiness” for a ground invasion by the US and has said that it was ready to counter American forces. “We are waiting for them,” FM Araghchi was quoted as saying by NBC, “Because we are confident that we can confront them, and that would be a big disaster for them.”

