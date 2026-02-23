India Urges Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

With rising tensions between the US and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised its nationals to leave amid possible US strikes in the days to come.

The embassy, in its advisory, asked Indian students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.

Indians living in Iran have been urged to avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," it further added.

All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to complete the registration online at the earliest. "In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so," the advisory added.

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that limited strikes against Iran are possible even as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hinted at progress in the ongoing nuclear deal talks.

The movements of additional US warships and airplanes, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier near the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea, don't guarantee a US strike on Iran, but they bolster Trump's ability to carry out one if he chooses.

