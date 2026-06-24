India Revises Iran Advisory: 'Exercise Caution, Remain Vigilant'

India has reiterated its advisory asking citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran despite signs of improvement in the country's security situation following recent developments in the Middle East.

In its latest update, the Embassy of India in Tehran said it is closely monitoring the situation, “The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory for Indian nationals contemplating travel to Iran," the advisory said.

The advisory follows weeks of heightened tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which raised concerns over regional stability.

“Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," the advisory further stated.

ALSO READ: Ras Laffan Explosion: PM Modi Gets Condolence Call From Qatar's Amir After 12 Indians Killed

Earlier this month, fears of military escalation and possible disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy and trade route, prompted several countries to issue travel warnings and monitor the situation closely.

Although diplomatic efforts and easing tensions have reduced immediate security concerns, Indian authorities maintain that the situation remains fluid and could change rapidly. Consequently, citizens have been advised to defer non-essential visits to Iran.

For Indians currently residing in or travelling to Iran for unavoidable reasons, the embassy has urged a high degree of vigilance. Citizens have been advised to stay informed through credible sources, follow instructions issued by local authorities, and avoid areas that may be affected by security-related developments.

The embassy has also called upon all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran who have not yet registered with the mission to do so at the earliest.

“Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to Iran for unavoidable functional reasons, are advised to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness," it said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.