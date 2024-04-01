Imran Khan’s Sentence In One Case Suspended By Pakistan Court

NDTV ProfitWorldImran Khan’s Sentence In One Case Suspended By Pakistan Court
A Pakistani court temporarily suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 14-year jail sentence two months after he was found guilty of illegal dealings related to state gifts when he was in power.

01 Apr 2024, 07:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Imran Khan in 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- A Pakistani court temporarily suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 14-year jail sentence two months after he was found guilty of illegal dealings related to state gifts when he was in power. 

Khan won’t be released from jail as he is convicted in two other cases, his lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said by phone. A panel of Islamabad High Court justices handed out the verdict on Khan’s appeal on Monday.

The court will hold detailed hearing in the case later, local media reported.

