‘I Would Love To’: Trump On Possibility Of 2028 US Presidential Run

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh speculation about his political future after hinting at the possibility of a 2028 presidential run. While ruling out the idea of serving as vice president to extend his time in office, Trump suggested he would “love” to run again, despite the constitutional limit of two terms for any American president.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, Trump replied, “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.”

Pressed further on whether he was officially ruling out another run, Trump offered a characteristically ambiguous response: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

When asked about running for vice president he said, “I’d be allowed to do that,” he said. “But I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not – it wouldn’t be right,” he added.

The comments are the latest in a series of remarks from Trump hinting at his ambitions beyond his current term. The president has previously teased the idea of a 2028 campaign, even distributing “Trump 2028” hats at the White House.

Under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, no individual may be elected president more than twice. However, some Trump supporters have speculated that he could circumvent this rule by running as vice president alongside another Republican candidate, who could then resign, allowing Trump to reassume the presidency. Legal experts have widely disputed the validity of such a strategy.

Trump also praised Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, describing them as “great people” who could one day seek the presidency.

“I think if they ever formed a group, it’d be unstoppable,” he added. “I really do. I believe that,” he said.