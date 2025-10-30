'Honestly Do Wish That': JD Vance On Whether Hindu-Raised Wife Usha Will Embrace Christianity

While addressing a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday, JD Vance said that he hopes that one day his agnostic Hindu wife may be "moved" in the same way that Christianity moved him and wishes that she would also embrace it.

"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends — do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he stated while answering the question if Usha will ever "come to Christ".

He also said that both his children have been raised Christian, but added that his wife's faith "doesn't cause a problem" for him.

"But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love," Vance said.

The Republican leader himself identified as Atheist and agnostic up until 2019 when he converted to Catholicism. Although, he met his wife during his atheist phase.

Centering his speech around faith, Vance commented that he is unapologetic about his belief that Christian values are an important foundation of the United States.