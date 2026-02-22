Get App
'Fire Or Pay Consequences': Trump Demands Netflix Sack Susan Rice From Board. What Exactly Did She Say?

Susan Rice was former President Barack Obama's national security adviser and United Nations ambassador.
  • US President Trump demands Netflix fire board member Susan Rice or face consequences
  • Trump called Rice a political hack with no talent or skills on Truth Social
  • Rice warned corporations will be held accountable if Democrats regain power
US President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that Netflix should fire board member Susan Rice or 'pay the consequences' after she suggested that the entities which 'take a knee' to President Trump would be 'held accountable' when Democrats return to power.

However, Trump didn't specify what “consequences” the streaming giant might face.

"Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Rice was former President Barack Obama's national security adviser and United Nations ambassador. She also served in Joe Biden's White House.

In a podcast, Susan said that corporations, news organizations and law firms that went along with Trump's demands for loyalty now see their actions were unpopular.

“They're going to be held accountable” if Democrats return to power."

"If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and, you know, say, ‘Oh, never mind. We'll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you've violated, all, you know, the laws you've skirted.' I think they've got another thing coming.”

You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents, said Rice, adding, "They better be ready for subpoenas. If they've done something wrong, they'll be held accountable, and if they haven't broken the law, good for them."

Rice rejoined Netflix's board in 2023 after leaving the Biden administration. 

