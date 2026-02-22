Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Joins BJP In Presence Of State Unit Chief Dilip Saikia

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of state unit chief Dilip Saikia and BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.

Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.

Borah had resigned on February 16, even when the party's senior leaders claimed that he had reconsidered his resignation.

On February 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the residence of a two-time legislator in Assam and said, "Bhupen Borah has struggled for long in Congress, now he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants."

The Assam Chief Minister stated that Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party and taken corrective measures.

Terming Borah as the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress, Sarma said that they were happy to have him in the party.

"Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect and dignity," Sarma stated.

