NDTV ProfitWorldEmbassy In Close Touch With Indians Onboard Ship In U.S., Local Authorities: MEA
ADVERTISEMENT

Embassy In Close Touch With Indians Onboard Ship In U.S., Local Authorities: MEA

The Indian Embassy is closely coordinating with 20 Indian crew members who were onboard a cargo ship that collided with a bridge in Baltimore, U.S.

28 Mar 2024, 07:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Official&nbsp;Baltimore FBI X Account)</p></div>
(Source: Official Baltimore FBI X Account)

There are 20 Indians onboard the cargo ship which hit a bridge in Baltimore in the US a few days ago and the Indian Embassy is in close touch with them and the local authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, came crashing down after the 984-foot ship 'Dali' collided against it in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Our information is that there are 21 crew members, of which 20 are Indians. All of them are in good shape, good health. One of them got injured slightly, needed to have some stitches, and stitches have been given. And, he has gone back to the ship," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a query during his weekly media briefing here.

He also said the Indian Embassy in the U.S. is in "close touch with the Indians onboard the ship and also local authorities."

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT