Donald Trump Strikes 'Renewable' From National Renewable Energy Lab

The Trump administration is renaming the National Renewable Energy Laboratory the National Laboratory of the Rockies, in its latest move to recharacterise federal entities associated with clean energy.

The Golden, Colorado-based Energy Department lab, one of 17 national laboratories managed by the agency, has been dedicated to the research, development, commercialisation and deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency, according to its website. The lab has spearheaded innovations in solar cell efficiency and wind energy.

Its renaming, effective Dec. 1, follows a series of wide-ranging attacks on wind and solar power as the Trump administration seeks to reshape the US energy landscape and reverse the green agenda championed by the previous administration.

"For decades, this laboratory and its scientific capabilities have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible and delivered impact to the nation," said Jud Virden, laboratory director of the facility. "This new name embraces a broader applied energy mission entrusted to us by the Department of Energy to deliver a more affordable and secure energy future for all."