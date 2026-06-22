Caught On Camera: Qatar 'Snubs' JD Vance At US-Iran Talks In Switzerland, Hugs Shehbaz Sharif

A viral video from the US-Iran talks in Switzerland has triggered online speculation after US Vice President JD Vance was allegedly snubbed during a diplomatic interaction.

The video, which circulated widely on social media platform X, shows Qatari Prime Minister and chief negotiator Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani bypassing Vance to warmly embrace Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The optics worsened when Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi similarly hugged Sharif while ignoring Vance, who was positioned towards the rear of the room. Additionally, Iran also avoided joint photo opportunities.

The incident unfolded during crucial quadrilateral meetings between the United States, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar. Hosted in Switzerland, the talks aim to transition a highly fragile US-Iran ceasefire framework into a detailed, long-term political settlement to ease broader Middle East tensions. Qatar, Pakistan, and Switzerland are acting as the primary mediators in the dispute.

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Following recent fighting in Lebanon, Iran closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn via social media that Washington would "hit Iran very hard again" if Tehran fails to rein in its regional proxy groups.

Vice President Vance stated that the Trump administration still sees a viable opening to "turn over a new leaf" with Tehran. However, Vance emphasised that any diplomatic reset remains strictly contingent on Iran's full compliance with the evolving terms of the framework agreement.

Meanwhile, the high level committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks, said a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan after the first round of talks in Switzerland.

In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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