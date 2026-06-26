China's Frontier Industries Trigger Investment Frenzy, Lift Bubble Risk

China's drive to become a global leader in frontier technologies is triggering a surge in venture capital investment, breathing new life into a funding market that had languished for years while raising concerns over a potential startup valuation bubble, according to reports.

Backed by Beijing's focus on "future industries", such as quantum computing, nuclear fusion, commercial space, robotics, hydrogen energy and brain-machine interfaces, investors are rushing to fund early-stage technology firms, driving valuations sharply higher even for companies with little or no revenue, Reuters reported.

One such company is Shanghai-based Tectronic Maritime Space Systems, a three-month-old startup developing sea-based rocket launch capabilities. The company is seeking to raise 150 million yuan ($22 million) at a valuation of 1.5 billion yuan and plans to raise another 3 billion yuan over the next five years before targeting a public listing by 2032 at a valuation of around 50 billion yuan, according to the report.

Industry data shows venture capital and private equity investments in China surged nearly 60% year-on-year to 620 billion yuan in the first five months of 2026, while newly registered VC funds have already surpassed last year's total fundraising.

Intense competition is emerging in sectors such as quantum technology, embodied AI and nuclear fusion, with many funds racing to secure deals amid fears of missing out on the next breakthrough company, Reuters reported, citing investors.

However, the rapid rise in startup valuations has sparked bubble concerns.

Market participants warn that some technology firms have seen their valuations multiply several-fold within months despite lacking meaningful commercial operations, raising questions over whether future public listings can justify current pricing, the report stated.

The investment boom underscores Beijing's broader strategy to narrow China's technology gap with the US in critical emerging industries.

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