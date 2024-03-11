At Least 50 People Hurt In New Zealand After Latam Jet Incident

NDTV ProfitWorldAt Least 50 People Hurt In New Zealand After Latam Jet Incident
11 Mar 2024, 03:07 PM IST
A Latam Airlines aircraft taxis on the tarmac of Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport (SCL) in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, May 5, 2023. Latam Airlines Group will seek to re-list its American depositary receipts on the New York Stock Exchange this year after they were suspended during the bankruptcy. Photographer: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- At least 50 people have been injured after a Latam Airlines Group SA flight from Sydney to Auckland suffered a mid-air incident.

The flight, on a Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft, experienced a technical problem that caused a strong movement and resulted in some passengers being injured on Monday, the New Zealand Herald reported, citing an unidentified airline spokesperson. The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled, it said. 

Auckland Airport confirmed an emergency service team and Hato Hone St John ambulance service are responding to a request for medical support from a Latam flight. A representative for Latam in Sydney didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

About a dozen people were transported to hospital, including one patient in a serious condition, the ambulance service said. The flight was LA800, which typically stops in the New Zealand city before heading on to Santiago in Chile.

--With assistance from Supriya Singh.

