Airbus A320 Malfunction: Lufthansa To IndiGo—Here's Full Lists of Globally Affected Airlines

Air India: The airline will need to update software realignment on a portion of its flights, which may cause flight delays.

American Airlines: It has the largest fleet of Airbus 320. According to Reuters 340 of its 480 fleets in this category would need the fix. The airline is confident to fix the issue by Saturday.

IndiGo: The India-based flight operator said that it is working with authorities to dish out the precautionary updates. Hence, some flights would see delays.

Lufthansa: The German airline is expecting a small number of flight cancellations and delays over the weekend as it will take several hours per aircraft to implement the prescribed changes.

Volaris: The Mexican airline announced flight delays for the next 48–72 hours because of the software realignment of Airbus 320 aircraft.

Aviance: The Columbian airline has stopped ticket sales till Dec 8 as it expecting significant operation disruptions over the next 10 days. Its 70% of the fleet was affected because of the directive.

Wizz Air: The airline expects some flight delays over the weekend as some of its aircraft would need the software update. It has immediately scheduled the necessary maintenance to ensure full compliance.

British Airways: The airline does not see any major disruption in operations as only three of its aircraft are Airbus 320.

France Air: After Airbus put out the directive, it has cancelled 35 flights.

easyJet: It expects to resume normal flight operations as the airline updated software of many aircraft.

Air New Zealand: The airline is updating software of all A320neo model which would impact flight operations on Saturday.

Latam Airlines: The update applies to Latam Aircraft from affiliates in Columbia, Chile, and Peru. The update does not applies to aircraft affiliates in Brazil, Ecuador.

Turkish Airlines: All of its eight Airbus A320 aircraft will return to service after the required software realignment. Meanwhile, all operations will likely continue sagfely.

Viva: The airline said that its flight operations will be affected because of the software update. However, the Mexican airline did not provide a clear timeline when the flight operations will resume.

Aer Lingus: The Irish airline does not expect a significant disruption in operations while it realigns softwares of its limited number of A320 fleet.

Azul SA: None of its A320 jets are included in the A320 recall.

