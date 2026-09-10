Air Force One Slide Accidentally Deployed, Delaying Trump Trip

President Donald Trump's departure for his midterm convention in Dallas was delayed by an unexpected culprit: the emergency slide on the Qatari-gifted jet used as Air Force One. Upon arriving by helicopter Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was forced to remain on board for around 20 minutes as the inflatable slide remained deployed near the front of the plane. Workers on the ground eventually removed the slide, allowing Trump to get underway. The slide was accidentally opened by military personnel, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named to discuss the reason for the incident. The New York Times first reported who was responsible hours after Trump's departure. Before that, the president had offered a different explanation, telling reporters on the tarmac that "they were doing a check on the slide" because "they want to make sure everything works perfectly." He said the process would take around 15 minutes. Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Asked if he was sure Air Force One was safe to fly, Trump replied: "Yeah, I am, or I wouldn't be on it." President Trump Travels To Dallas For Republican Midterm Convention. ALSO READ: 'Iran War Will End Immediately After Mid-Term Elections': Trump Says Negotiations With Tehran Possible, But... "As the President has said, the slide was checked out to make sure everything works perfectly," White House communications director Steven Cheung said, when asked about the Times report. "Air Force One is on its way to Dallas so he can deliver his much-anticipated speech to a raucous and sold-out crowd." The moment produced an unusual scene, with Air Force and Secret Service personnel scurrying around on the tarmac as the president remained out of view inside the helicopter known as Marine One. At one point, the older aircraft formerly used as Air Force One was seen moving out of its hangar toward the newer plane and its front and rear stairs were opened. The staircase deployment is the latest attention-grabbing incident involving the luxury Boeing Co. jet, which Trump started flying this summer after getting exasperated with the company for delays in delivering a long-planned replacement presidential aircraft. Trump flew the newer Air Force One plane to the NATO summit in Turkey in July. He secretly flew out, however, aboard a military aircraft because of an alleged security threat posed by Iran, while the White House led the public to believe he was traveling with the press on an older Air Force One. Trump at the time said he was sending the newer plane to a military base in the UK so that US military personnel could view it. The Qatari-gifted 747-8 lacks all the security, communications and defensive capabilities of the VC-25 typically used as Air Force One. The Air Force has previously said it is safe for the president to fly. ALSO READ: 'Was Easy Business': Canada To Look Beyond US As Trump's Trade War Sours Ties The plane received security upgrades before it was handed over to the Air Force for Trump's use. But Trump said in July that the new jet would receive additional improvements over the summer to have it "maxed out," without elaborating.