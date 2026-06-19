When Is Father's Day 2026? All You Need To Know From Date, Significance, History And More

Father's Day 2026: The role of a father is often defined less by words and more by consistent acts of support, guidance and encouragement. Whether helping navigate life's challenges or quietly cheering from the sidelines, fathers and father figures leave a lasting impression on those around them.

Father's Day is dedicated to recognising these efforts and expressing gratitude for their influence. Celebrated across many countries, the occasion sees families come together to honour fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers and mentors through gifts, gatherings and heartfelt gestures.

As Father's Day 2026 approaches, many may be wondering about the date and the origins of the occasion. Here's everything you need to know.

Father's Day 2026: Date

Families across India and many other parts of the world will celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 21. The annual observance is held on the third Sunday of June, the exact date varies from year to year.

Widely marked in countries such as the UK, the US and Canada, the occasion serves as a moment to honour fathers and father figures for their enduring love, sacrifices and contributions to family life.

International Father's Day: History

Father's Day emerged in the United States during the early 20th century, largely due to the efforts of Sonora Smart Dodd. She was determined to honour her father, who took on the responsibility of bringing up six children alone following the death of his spouse. Seeing the growing prominence of Mother's Day, Dodd campaigned for a national observance celebrating the role of fathers.

Father's Day was first commemorated in Spokane in 1910. What began as a local initiative gradually evolved into a nationwide tradition in the United States. More than six decades later, in 1972, Richard Nixon signed legislation making the occasion a permanent fixture on the national calendar.

International Father's Day: Importance

It provides a dedicated day to thank fathers for their daily sacrifices, hard work, emotional support, and presence—things often taken for granted.

Research shows that involved fathers contribute significantly to children's development. Kids with engaged dads tend to be more emotionally secure, confident, socially connected, and academically successful.

It strengthens paternal relationships and highlights the complementary role of fathers alongside mothers.

In a world where family dynamics evolve, the day underscores the enduring importance of positive male role models.

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