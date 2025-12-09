Watch: Pigeon Causes Chaos Inside IndiGo Flight Moments Before Take-Off

IndiGo’s massive operational disruptions have dominated headlines over the past few days, yet a completely different incident is attracting attention online. An IndiGo flight preparing to depart from Bengaluru found itself at the centre of an unusual scene when a pigeon made its way into the cabin just before take-off. Passengers were barely settling into the aircraft, scheduled to operate on the Bengaluru-Vadodara route, when the bird suddenly appeared overhead, prompting startled reactions and a scramble to guide it out.

A video recorded by a traveller shows the pigeon flying above the aisle lights as it tried to escape. Crew members, assisted by a few passengers, attempted to corner the bird, but it continued flying across the cabin, evading efforts to capture it.

The moment was filmed by a person on board, who shared the footage on Instagram. The user captioned the post, “A surprise guest in the flight. A moment of joy and humour. Enjoyed.”