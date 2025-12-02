Watch: Chennai Metro Train Abruptly Halts In Tunnel, Passengers Walk On Tracks To Reach Station
A Chennai Metro train came to a sudden halt early Tuesday, Dec. 2, leaving passengers briefly stranded inside coaches. The train stopped between High Court and Central stations, causing inconvenience and panic among passengers, many of whom were likely headed to their offices.
"Due to a technical issue, a metro train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station," Chennai Metro Rail informed passengers on X platform.
Due to technical issue, metro train was halted between high court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done and train has been promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20â¦
Chennai Metro authorities clarified the halt was likely caused by a power outage or a technical issue and the passengers were immediately evacuated from the stranded train.
"Immediate evacuation was done and the train has been promptly withdrawn from the line," they added.
While the affected train was withdrawn from the line, normal services resumed around 6:20 a.m., according to Chennai Metro.
Soon after the train halted, videos from inside the coaches began circulating on social media. One video, shared by PTI, showed stranded passengers using flashlights inside a coach to figure out what had happened.
According to NDTV, the passengers were stuck inside the train for over 10 minutes. Some passengers said there were no lights, and that doors were jammed, leading to a panic situation inside the train. Soon after, authorities undertook a rescue operation.
The report added authorities later made an announcement, asking passengers to walk to the nearby High Court Metro Station, nearly 500 away, the report added.
One viral video shows passengers walking along the tracks through the tunnel to reach High Court station after the train abruptly stopped. This is the first time passengers had to be evacuated from a Chennai Metro tunnel, but authorities have assured that the issue has now been resolved.