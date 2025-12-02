Watch: Chennai Metro Train Abruptly Halts In Tunnel, Passengers Walk On Tracks To Reach Station

Chennai Metro authorities clarified the halt was likely caused by a power outage or a technical issue and the passengers were immediately evacuated from the stranded train.

"Immediate evacuation was done and the train has been promptly withdrawn from the line," they added.

While the affected train was withdrawn from the line, normal services resumed around 6:20 a.m., according to Chennai Metro.

Soon after the train halted, videos from inside the coaches began circulating on social media. One video, shared by PTI, showed stranded passengers using flashlights inside a coach to figure out what had happened.