Valentine Week 2026 Calendar: Complete Guide To Dates, Events And Celebrations

Valentine's Week 2026: Valentine's Day is around the corner and is considered a time to exchange flowers, gifts, and sweets with friends and loved ones in honour of St. Valentine. Celebrated annually on Feb. 14, there are a few popular stories which try to establish what led to this day's celebrations.

According to History TV, one story says that he was a priest in third-century Rome who secretly married couples when Emperor Claudius II banned marriage for young men. Another legend says he was a bishop in Terni, Italy, who was executed for his faith. Some tales also claim that he helped Christians escape prison. Though the true story of St. Valentine is unclear, the legends portray him as kind, brave, and romantic, which are the most celebrated sentiments during the popular Valentine's week that lasts from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.

Origins of Valentine's Day Celebrations

History TV report noted that some believe Valentine's Day falls in mid-February to mark St. Valentine's death around A.D. 270. There is also a popular theory that this festival was placed by the Christian church in mid-February to replace the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held on Feb. 15. Lupercalia was a fertility festival dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture.

Over time, Valentine's Day evolved into the celebration we know today. One of the earliest recognitions of Valentine's Day as a romantic occasion comes from Geoffrey Chaucer, who first described it as such in his 1375 poem, Parliament of Fowls. By the mid-18th century, it was a more common practice to exchange small gifts, tokens of affection or handwritten notes on this day, likely establishing the celebration as a popular event.

Valentine's Day 2026: Full List Of Days

In 2026, romantic couples and friends around the world will celebrate Valentine's Day by exchanging gifts, flowers and heartfelt messages. Leading up to Feb. 14, several other important days are also observed as part of Valentine's Week.

They are as follows:

February 7: This day is celebrated as 'Rose Day', when friends and lovers exchange flowers to show their affection.

February 8: Celebrated as ‘Propose Day', this is when people muster the courage to confess their feelings to their crushes, hoping for a positive response.

February 9: This day is celebrated as ‘Chocolate Day' when people exchange sweets and chocolates, one of the “safest” gifts of the week.

February 10: Observed as ‘Teddy Day', people exchange stuffed animals as a symbol of love and affection with their friends and partners.

February 11: 'Promise Day' is marked by making sincere promises to each other to strengthen their love and commitment.

February 12: On ‘Hug Day', couples and friends express warmth and affection through hugs, symbolising closeness.

February 13: This is the day when the week-long Valentine's celebrations begin to take shape, adding a romantic touch to relationships through ‘Kiss Day'.

February 14: This is the day dedicated to celebrating love and affection between romantic partners, friends, and loved ones.

