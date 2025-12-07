Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding With Palash Muchhal Called Off

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has put an end to weeks of speculation about her personal life, confirming that her much-discussed wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been officially called off.

Mandhana on her Instagram story wrote, ""Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," the statement from Smriti read on Instagram.

Palash Muchhal also confirmed the news and wrote on his Instagram story,"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."

He added, "While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."