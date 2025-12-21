RBSE Time Table 2026 For Class 10 And 12 Released; Exams To Begin On Feb 12 - Check Datesheet Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the complete schedule for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2026 on December 21. The board has published a complete subject-wise date sheet on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, giving students details of the schedule for upcoming board examinations.

According to the official announcement, Class 10 exams will be held from February 12 to February 28, 2026 while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Students can download the RBSE exam date sheet 2026 class 10, 12 from the board's website.