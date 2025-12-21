RBSE Time Table 2026 For Class 10 And 12 Released; Exams To Begin On Feb 12 - Check Datesheet Here
A detailed RBSE exam date sheet 2026 for class 10, 12 PDF has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the complete schedule for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2026 on December 21. The board has published a complete subject-wise date sheet on its official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, giving students details of the schedule for upcoming board examinations.
According to the official announcement, Class 10 exams will be held from February 12 to February 28, 2026 while Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 12 to March 11, 2026. Students can download the RBSE exam date sheet 2026 class 10, 12 from the board's website.
RBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2026
RBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2026
The RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 shows that Class 10 and 12 exams are set to start on February 12 and end on March 11.
The RBSE timetable outlines when exams for each subject will be held, along with the timings and instructions that students must follow. Having a clear idea of the schedule helps students plan better. For Class 10 students, these exams often influence the stream they pick for future studies, while Class 12 scores are important for getting into colleges and can significantly impact students’ career direction.