Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Kantara Scene Imitation At IFFI Sparks Outrage
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday issued a public apology and to Rishab Shetty for mimicking a scene from 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1'. The actor shared a statement on his Instagram story, saying he has always deeply respected every culture and tradition.
In a story on Instagram, Singh wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise." [sic]
Singh had imitated on stage the divine form of a deity portrayed in the Kannada film 'Kantara: Chapter-1' and referred to Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, as a "female ghost."
As part of his imitation, Singh stuck his tongue out. When the clip surfaced on social media, the Dhurandhar actor was trolled by many users for his distasteful behaviour, with several alleging that he had insulted Goddess Chamundadevi.
The incident occurred at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Nov. 28. Both actors were present at the festival, where Singh also praised Shetty for his performance in the film.
Directed by Shetty, who also featured in the film, 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 released in October and was a prequel to 2022's film "Kantara".
Singh will next feature in "Dhurandhar", which will release in theatres on Friday. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and also features Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna alongside Singh.
Yesterday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) submitted a complaint to police against actor Singh. HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye seeking the registration of an offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.
While seeking a thorough investigation, the outfit also urged IFFI organisers to frame a code of conduct to ensure no religious deity is depicted in an insulting manner at future events.
"Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said.
Singh, today, apologised for the same.