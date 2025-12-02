Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Kantara Scene Imitation At IFFI Sparks Outrage

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday issued a public apology and to Rishab Shetty for mimicking a scene from 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1'. The actor shared a statement on his Instagram story, saying he has always deeply respected every culture and tradition.

In a story on Instagram, Singh wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise." [sic]