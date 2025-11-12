Pluribus Episode 3: Release Date, Time, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know
Apple TV’s latest series, Pluribus, created by the visionary behind the iconic show Breaking Bad, is already making waves on social media. Just two episodes in, the show has managed to captivate cinema enthusiasts worldwide.
This series, created by director Vince Gilligan, is creating a buzz for its gripping storyline and themes that mirror the realities of modern life.
Set in New Mexico, the sci-fi drama follows Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn), a deeply unhappy author who is tasked with saving humanity. When an extraterrestrial virus known as 'The Joining' takes over Earth, it transforms nearly every human into a peaceful, content hive mind called 'The Others'.
Carol is one of only 13 people who are immune to this transformation and puzzles the remaining people of the cult. However, 'The Joining' never intends to hurt anyone and is ready to do anything to ensure they remain in a constant state of bliss and harmony.
It is established in the first episode that 'The Joining' is trying to figure out why Carol and the other uninfected people are not impacted by the virus.
In the second episode, it is revealed that unlike Carol the other immune individuals have little interest in saving humanity. 'The Joining' provides them with comfort, luxury and happiness, which they are enjoying while living with their family members, who are also part of 'The Others’.
Vince and Rhea break down Scene 46.#Pluribus â Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/p6hnmCOjYl— Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 11, 2025
Pluribus Episode 3: Release Date And Time
The new episode of Pluribus is scheduled to release on Friday. This means that viewers can watch the episode on Nov. 14.
The episode will be available to watch in India at 7:30 a.m. (IST), according to Tech Radar.
Where To Watch Pluribus Episode 3?
Viewers interested in themes of isolation and identity can watch the upcoming episode on Apple TV. They can either directly subscribe to Apple TV or do it via Amazon Prime.
Pluribus Episode 3 Preview
The third episode of the show, titled Grenade, is already listed on Apple TV. As a sneak peek, Apple teases the episode with the tagline: “The world just wants to help — which infuriates Carol. A heart-to-heart conversation ends with a bang.”
This means that in the upcoming episode, viewers can expect a flare-up in tensions between Carol and the hive-minded 'Others'.