Pluribus Episode 3: Release Date, Time, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

Apple TV’s latest series, Pluribus, created by the visionary behind the iconic show Breaking Bad, is already making waves on social media. Just two episodes in, the show has managed to captivate cinema enthusiasts worldwide.

This series, created by director Vince Gilligan, is creating a buzz for its gripping storyline and themes that mirror the realities of modern life.

Set in New Mexico, the sci-fi drama follows Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn), a deeply unhappy author who is tasked with saving humanity. When an extraterrestrial virus known as 'The Joining' takes over Earth, it transforms nearly every human into a peaceful, content hive mind called 'The Others'.

Carol is one of only 13 people who are immune to this transformation and puzzles the remaining people of the cult. However, 'The Joining' never intends to hurt anyone and is ready to do anything to ensure they remain in a constant state of bliss and harmony.

It is established in the first episode that 'The Joining' is trying to figure out why Carol and the other uninfected people are not impacted by the virus.

In the second episode, it is revealed that unlike Carol the other immune individuals have little interest in saving humanity. 'The Joining' provides them with comfort, luxury and happiness, which they are enjoying while living with their family members, who are also part of 'The Others’.