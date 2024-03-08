National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: Ranveer Allahbadia, Gaurav Chaudhary And Others Honoured By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories," the statement said.

Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. "This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people's choice," the statement added.