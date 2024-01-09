ICAI Result November 2023: CA Final, Inter Result Announced; Here's How To Download

ICAI Result November 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations on Tuesday.

The results of the exams conducted in November 2023 are now available on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

Earlier the institute through a notice had notified about the declaration of results on January 9, 2024.

As per the ICAI notice, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."