ICAI Result November 2023: CA Final, Inter Result Announced; Here's How To Download
Check out the latest updates on ICAI's CA Final and Intermediate exam results for November 2023. Step by step guide to check the result online
ICAI Result November 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations on Tuesday.
The results of the exams conducted in November 2023 are now available on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.
Earlier the institute through a notice had notified about the declaration of results on January 9, 2024.
As per the ICAI notice, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."
Source: https://icai.nic.in/
Candidates can now access their results on the official website by entering their registration number along with their roll number.
How To Download ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023?
Visit the official website of ICAI at https://icai.nic.in/caresult/
Click on the activated links - 'Final: November 2023' for exam results seen on the page.
Once the result link is opened, enter your registration and roll number.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout of the result or download it for future reference.
How To Check ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023 Merit List?
Visit the official website of ICAI at https://icai.nic.in/caresult/
Click on the activated link under Check Merit List - 'Final: November 2023'.
Once the link is opened, enter your registration and roll number.
The Merit List will be displayed on the screen.