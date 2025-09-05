'How Dare You?': Video Of Ajit Pawar Rebuking IPS Officer Goes Viral | Watch

In a now viral video, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar can be heard having a heated exchange with a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was taking action against illegal excavation of soil in Solapur.

In the video the leader was heard saying, "Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it)," Pawar can be heard telling the officer.

The lady officer, Anjana Krishna, a sub-divisional police officer, had reached Solapur's Kurdu village to take action on the complaint of illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil for road construction.

The interaction happened on the phone of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker on August 31.

As per NDTV, Krishna is a resident of Kerala who was recently posted in Maharashtra. In the same line she failed to recognise the minister's voice and asked him to call on her mobile phone. "Mai tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you)," Pawar then told Krishna.

"Tujhe mujhe dekhna hai na. Tera number de do ya WhatsApp call karo. Mera chehra toh aapko samajh me aaega na (You want to see me, right? Give me your number or call me on WhatsApp. You will recognise my face, right?)," he said.

"Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (how dare you)," asked Pawar.