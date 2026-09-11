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Harsh Goenka Shares Mehendi Machine Video, Sparks Debate Over Automation Of Jobs

Harsh Goenka shared a video of a machine applying intricate mehendi designs which has sparked debate over automation and jobs, with users divided between its speed and precision and the creativity, cultural value and human touch of artists.

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Harsh Goenka Shares Mehendi Machine Video, Sparks Debate Over Automation Of Jobs
The viral clip shows a woman placing her hand inside a specialised machine that appears to scan or map the hand before using precision-guided applicators to create a pre-programmed mehendi pattern.
X/@HarshGoenka

A video showing a machine automatically applying intricate mehendi designs on a woman's hands has sparked a fresh debate over automation, traditional craftsmanship and the future of skilled jobs.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on social media on September 9, 2026, with the caption, “Some more jobs gone…”, drawing attention to the possibility. Supporters of the technology highlighted its speed, precision and consistency.

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The viral clip shows a woman placing her hand inside a specialised machine that appears to scan or map the hand before using precision-guided applicators to create a pre-programmed mehendi pattern. The automated process can reproduce detailed floral and traditional designs with speed and consistency, requiring minimal human involvement.

The technology has raised questions over its potential impact on professional mehendi artists, particularly those who provide services during weddings, festivals and other major celebrations. Mehendi application is not only a commercial service but also an important part of cultural and social traditions in India.

Reactions to the video have been mixed. Supporters of the technology highlighted its speed, precision and consistency, suggesting that, “Hud ho gai ... Mechanical Mehandi.... handholding with careful art of mehandi is wonderful organic therapy! Try once other than marriage rituals :)”

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Others questioned whether, “This is AI-generated. Every product looks cool, but all will not make profit.”

The debate also extended beyond job displacement. Some argued, “In India people are cheaper than machines. In the West, people are fewer, most are well-off, and labour is expensive; that's why they need things like these and driverless cars.”

In India, it should be “saathi haath badhana, ek akela thak jayega, milkar bojh uthana”.

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Another said, “This may not replace the human mehndi craftsman, but rather ready-made mehndi. Slowly this gets mass-produced, and maybe craftsmen are hired as designers in the factories.”

While some also highlighted the positive aspect, “Why do you keep saying jobs are gone??? #justasking Someone still needs to clean those robots and refill them. Someone still needs to maintain the robots, program the robots.”

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