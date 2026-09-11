Harsh Goenka Shares Mehendi Machine Video, Sparks Debate Over Automation Of Jobs

A video showing a machine automatically applying intricate mehendi designs on a woman's hands has sparked a fresh debate over automation, traditional craftsmanship and the future of skilled jobs.



Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on social media on September 9, 2026, with the caption, “Some more jobs gone…”, drawing attention to the possibility. Supporters of the technology highlighted its speed, precision and consistency.

ALSO READ: BRICS Should Open Markets For Each Other, Tackle Non-Tariff Measures: Piyush Goyal



The viral clip shows a woman placing her hand inside a specialised machine that appears to scan or map the hand before using precision-guided applicators to create a pre-programmed mehendi pattern. The automated process can reproduce detailed floral and traditional designs with speed and consistency, requiring minimal human involvement.



The technology has raised questions over its potential impact on professional mehendi artists, particularly those who provide services during weddings, festivals and other major celebrations. Mehendi application is not only a commercial service but also an important part of cultural and social traditions in India.



Reactions to the video have been mixed. Supporters of the technology highlighted its speed, precision and consistency, suggesting that, “Hud ho gai ... Mechanical Mehandi.... handholding with careful art of mehandi is wonderful organic therapy! Try once other than marriage rituals :)”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay



Others questioned whether, “This is AI-generated. Every product looks cool, but all will not make profit.”



The debate also extended beyond job displacement. Some argued, “In India people are cheaper than machines. In the West, people are fewer, most are well-off, and labour is expensive; that's why they need things like these and driverless cars.”



In India, it should be “saathi haath badhana, ek akela thak jayega, milkar bojh uthana”.

ALSO READ: 'Crude Prices High Enough To Cause Concerns'; RBI Rate Hike, $120 Brent In Focus, Says Emkay's Sonthalia



Another said, “This may not replace the human mehndi craftsman, but rather ready-made mehndi. Slowly this gets mass-produced, and maybe craftsmen are hired as designers in the factories.”



While some also highlighted the positive aspect, “Why do you keep saying jobs are gone??? #justasking Someone still needs to clean those robots and refill them. Someone still needs to maintain the robots, program the robots.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.