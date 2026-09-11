Harsh Goenka Shares Mehendi Machine Video, Sparks Debate Over Automation Of Jobs

A video showing a machine automatically applying intricate mehendi designs on a woman's hands has sparked a fresh debate over automation, traditional craftsmanship and the future of skilled jobs.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on social media on September 9, 2026, with the caption, “Some more jobs gone…”, drawing attention to the possibility. Supporters of the technology highlighted its speed, precision and consistency.
@hvgoenka Hud ho gai ...Mechanical Mehandi....handholding with careful art of mehandi is wonderful organic therapy ! Try once other than marriage rituals :)— Deepak Agrawal (@dka_nmsindia) September 10, 2026
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The viral clip shows a woman placing her hand inside a specialised machine that appears to scan or map the hand before using precision-guided applicators to create a pre-programmed mehendi pattern. The automated process can reproduce detailed floral and traditional designs with speed and consistency, requiring minimal human involvement.
The technology has raised questions over its potential impact on professional mehendi artists, particularly those who provide services during weddings, festivals and other major celebrations. Mehendi application is not only a commercial service but also an important part of cultural and social traditions in India.
Reactions to the video have been mixed. Supporters of the technology highlighted its speed, precision and consistency, suggesting that, “Hud ho gai ... Mechanical Mehandi.... handholding with careful art of mehandi is wonderful organic therapy! Try once other than marriage rituals :)”
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@hvgoenka Hud ho gai ...Mechanical Mehandi....handholding with careful art of mehandi is wonderful organic therapy ! Try once other than marriage rituals :)— Deepak Agrawal (@dka_nmsindia) September 10, 2026
Others questioned whether, “This is AI-generated. Every product looks cool, but all will not make profit.”
The debate also extended beyond job displacement. Some argued, “In India people are cheaper than machines. In the West, people are fewer, most are well-off, and labour is expensive; that's why they need things like these and driverless cars.”
In India, it should be “saathi haath badhana, ek akela thak jayega, milkar bojh uthana”.
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Another said, “This may not replace the human mehndi craftsman, but rather ready-made mehndi. Slowly this gets mass-produced, and maybe craftsmen are hired as designers in the factories.”
While some also highlighted the positive aspect, “Why do you keep saying jobs are gone??? #justasking Someone still needs to clean those robots and refill them. Someone still needs to maintain the robots, program the robots.”
Why do you keep saying jobs are gone??? #justasking Someone stillness to clean those robots and refill. Someone still needs to maintain the robots, program the robots. So, new skills are required. People will need to get smarter and update their skills regularly. To me that is a good thing. SOME JOBS WILL STILL REQUIRE HUMAN BEINGS. WHEN you are on a hospital bed you will need family to hold your hand (robots cannot do that job) Plumbers will still be needed Electricians will still be needed. Tire repairs will need human beings even though the robots may do the job. In New York City, someone has opened a drycleaning services place without a person present on the premises. They could operate without a human being only for 6 months. This is even though today we have fabrics that say *NO IRONING* REQUIRED. Effective/accomplished people like you need to help ordinary people redirect and make them more effective. Show them light, there is enough gloom all over the world right now. Please be the light that we all need.— ????????Kalpana Jaggi???????? (@kalpanajaggi) September 9, 2026
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