Golden Globes 2024: Full List Of Winners; 'Oppenheimer' Wins Big
#GoldenGlobes2024: Check out the complete list of winners in motion picture, television, and original score categories.
The 81st Golden Globes 2024 were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7 in Beverly Hills, California.
Here's a list of winning films, TV shows, and actors at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
Golden Globes 2024: Motion Picture Awards
Here are the winners in the Motion Picture Awards Categories
Best Motion Picture, Drama
"Oppenheimer" - Winner
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Past Lives"
"The Zone of Interest'
"Anatomy of a Fall"
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
“Barbie”
“Poor Things”- Winner
“American Fiction”
“The Holdovers”
“May December”
“Air”
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” - Winner
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” - Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Winner
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
Natalie Portman – “May December”
Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone – “Poor Things” - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
Matt Damon — “Air”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” - Winner
Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” - Winner
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” - Winner
You're a #GoldenGlobes winner! Congrats on winning Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama for your role in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy!
Golden Globes 2024: Television Awards
Here are the winners in the Television Category
Best Television Series, Drama
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO) - Winner
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“The Bear” (FX) - Winner
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Kieran Culkin — “Succession”- Winner
Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
Brian Cox — “Succession”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Dominic West — “The Crown”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren — “1923”
Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook — “Succession” - Winner
Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
Emma Stone — “The Curse”
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” - Winner
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader — “Barry”
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” - Winner
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” - Winner
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” - Winner
Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
“Beef” - Winner
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”
“Fellow Travelers”
“Fargo”
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun — “Beef” - Winner
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef” - Winner
The winner of Best Supporting Female Actor - Television is Elizabeth Debicki for her role in The Crown! Congratulations
Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on @CBS and @ParamountPlus now! pic.twitter.com/leps8Hxx0Q
Golden Globes 2024: Original Score, Non English Movie
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” - Winner
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”
Best Picture, Non-English Language
“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France - Winner
“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland
“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy
“Past Lives” (A24) — United States
“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain
“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas - Winner
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“The Boy and the Heron” - Winner
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Suzume”
“Wish”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” - Winner
Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
“Barbie” - Winner
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement goes to Barbie! #GoldenGlobes