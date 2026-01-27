From Four To Two Lanes: Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Abrupt Narrowing Sparks Concerns, MMRDA Responds

A series of videos posted by users on X (formerly Twitter) has drawn attention to a sharp and sudden narrowing on a flyover that forms part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) Metro Line 9 project.

A post by Gems of Mira Bhayandar exposes a design flaw in Mira-Bhayandar's double-decker flyover for Mumbai Metro Line 9, where a four-lane section abruptly narrows to two lanes at a sharp angle, as shown in an aerial video, questioning MMRDA's approval process ahead of its February inauguration.

A 4-lane flyover in Mira-Bhayandar suddenly narrows into just 2 lanes. This double-decker flyover is a part of the Metro Line 9 project by JKumar and is set to be inaugurated in February.



Is this how @MMRDAOfficial designs “infrastructure”?



How did this design get approved? 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZNfwi1Yf9W — Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC) January 26, 2026

In the reaction that followed, many users labelled the design an 'engineering marvel' in a tone of sarcasm. Vineeth K wrote, "Have travelled to several countries, but never seen such an engineering marvel. 4 lane flyover narrowed down to 2 lane mid-air ?? How is this possible?"

Chirag Barjatya wrote,"You are worried about the traffic jam at bottle neck I am worried about the flying car case at 2:37am driven by a 17 year old after 4 pegs." [sic]. Others have gone further, describing it as a potential “death trap” and warning of future accidents or pileups if corrective measures are not taken. "This is called the death trap. Hundreds will die every year at this point," wrote Naresh.

Several users and urban planning enthusiasts are calling for a thorough safety audit before the structure is opened to traffic.

MMRDA Responds

Responding to concerns over an apparent mid‑span lane reduction on the Bhayander flyover, officials clarified that the transition from four lanes to two is intentional and guided by road‑width limitations and future network planning. According to the design plan, the existing four‑lane section is meant to eventually split into two lanes each for Bhayander East and Bhayander West. Since the East‑bound arm comes first along the alignment, only two lanes are currently operational, while the remaining two lanes will be extended towards Bhayander West in a future phase.

The flyover provides a 2+2 lane configuration up to Golden Nest Circle, one of the region's busiest junctions, supported by slip roads to disperse traffic. Beyond this point, the right of way narrows, necessitating a 1+1 lane structure with dedicated ramps towards Railway Phatak Road. Officials said safety features have been incorporated, and traffic police inputs are being sought before opening the flyover.

The flyover does not “suddenly narrow.” The transition from 4 lanes to 2 lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road width constraints, and future network planning.



As per planning, the flyover has been designed with two lanes for Bhayander East and future… https://t.co/hZrsBl9SAR — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) January 27, 2026

About Mumbai Metro Line 9

Mumbai Metro Line 9 is the extension of Line 7 from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander and is 13.581 km long (11.386 km elevated and 2.195km underground) with 10 stations. It aims to provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and Metro Line 7(Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E)). The Metro said that it shall reduce the current travel time by anything between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai Metro Ridership Crosses One Crore; Services To Be Extended Till Airport

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.