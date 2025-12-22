Former Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Spotted Homeless On US Street
Tylor Chase's former co-star, Devon Werkheiser, called the situation 'painful and shocking', and says it was hard to see someone he cared about end up in such circumstances.
A former Nickelodeon child star, best known for his role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has been spotted living on the streets of California, sparking concern among fans and former co-stars.
Tylor Chase, now 36, played Martin Qwerly on the popular teen sitcom that aired from 2004 to 2007.
A video that first surfaced online in September shows Chase in Riverside, Los Angeles, wearing a worn-out Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and holding up his jeans while speaking to the person filming him. During the brief interaction, the person behind the camera asks Chase if he once appeared on Nickelodeon.
“Yeah, on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,” Chase responds. Recognising the Nickelodeon child actor, the lady making the video says, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it.”
The clip quickly circulated on social media, leaving many viewers shocked to see the former child star in such deplorable circumstances.
Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ— ð (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025
GoFundMe Set Up, Then Taken Down
Following the circulation of the video on social media, a GoFundMe page was created in Chase’s name, leading to the raising of more than $1,200 (Rs 1.07 lakh). The fundraiser was later taken down by his mother, who explained that financial assistance was not what her son needed at the moment.
“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she said, according to The US Sun. She added that Chase struggles to manage money or personal belongings on his own. “I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”
Former Co-Stars React on Podcast
Chase’s situation was also discussed publicly by his former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee in a recent episode of their Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.
Daniel Curtis Lee described his emotional reaction after seeing the footage. "When I first saw, I was angry… why put a camera on someone’s face in hard times?" he said, before admitting he later felt helpless about not knowing how to help.
Lindsey Shaw expressed her wish to reconnect with Chase in person. “I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye,” she said, adding that she deeply missed him.
Devon Werkheiser called the situation “painful and shocking,” saying it was hard to see someone he cared about end up in such circumstances.
“We’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path,” Lee added.