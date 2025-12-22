Former Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Spotted Homeless On US Street

A former Nickelodeon child star, best known for his role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has been spotted living on the streets of California, sparking concern among fans and former co-stars.

Tylor Chase, now 36, played Martin Qwerly on the popular teen sitcom that aired from 2004 to 2007.

A video that first surfaced online in September shows Chase in Riverside, Los Angeles, wearing a worn-out Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and holding up his jeans while speaking to the person filming him. During the brief interaction, the person behind the camera asks Chase if he once appeared on Nickelodeon.

“Yeah, on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,” Chase responds. Recognising the Nickelodeon child actor, the lady making the video says, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it.”

The clip quickly circulated on social media, leaving many viewers shocked to see the former child star in such deplorable circumstances.