Bitcoin Extends Four-Month Slide Despite 'Pro-Crypto' White House, Down 40% From Record-High

Cyrptocurrency markets lost nearly half a trillion dollars bringing it below $74,424.95, the lowest price of 2025, on the back of a ramping Bitcoin selloff as per reports on Wednesday. The currency had hit its previous low, when US President Donald Trump upturned global markets with his reciprocal tariff announcements on April 7.

The total market cap for cryptocurrencies fell by $467.6 billion since Jan. 29, as per CoinGecko data despite the Trump administration adopting a pro-crypto stance. Bitcoin rebounded 1.31% to $76,681.72 on Wednesday.

Bitcoin saw a rebound 1.31% to $76,681.72 on Wednesday after it plunged to a 15-month low of $72,877 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency was down 13% so far in 2026 and has fallen 39% from its high of over $126,000 on Oct. 6. Bitcoin had fallen about 40% from its record high in October.

As per analysts interviewed by Bloomberg a notable amount of traders were attempting to buy the dip, betting on a rebound above $80,000, those positions were liquidated as Bitcoin plunger lower, thus increasing pressure on prices.

The reason for the cryptocurrency's recent decline can be traced to marked anxieties regarding instability due to volatility in gold and silver prices. A historic low in the precious metals was seen towards the end of the previous week after their sharp rally. Other factors influencing market instability include the renewed tensions between the US and Iran led investors to turn to more stable assets as crypto is well known for its volatility.

The crypto derivatives market seem to indicate further weakness for Bitcoin as there was a noted absence of prominent positive catalysts.

(With Bloomberg Inputs)

