Dharmendra Is Stable And Recovering, Say Hema Malini And Esha Deol

Last night, Hema Malini urged well-wishers to pray for the veteran actor’s good health. She said that the actor is under observation at a Mumbai hospital and is being “continuously monitored.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” Malini posted on X.

The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for several days.

As rumours about his condition swirled on social media and elsewhere, an industry insider said Dharmendra remains serious.

Son Sunny Deol’s representative denied reports that the “Sholay” star was on ventilator.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” the PR representative said.

Malini, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol are at the hospital to be with Dharmendra. Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan called on the family at the hospital. Actor Govinda was also spotted visiting the hospital.

