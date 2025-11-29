Business NewsTrendingDecember 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of National, International Days And Events
December 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of National, International Days And Events

The month of December is a time for many cultural observances with festivals like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve.

29 Nov 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
December 2025 Calendar
In December, many global days are also observed to garner support for social causes. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
December 2025 Calendar: The final month of 2025 is set to arrive soon, bringing holidays and a period of reflection for the year gone by. December has 31 days and marks the end of the year in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars.

The month of December is a time for many cultural observances with festivals like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve. In Hindu culture, this month is an important period for weddings and certain cultural observances. Many western countries observe long holidays in December that extend till the New Year.

In December, many global days are also observed to raise awareness against problems affecting communities worldwide. These global events are aimed at garnering support for social causes, while expressing solidarity with people affected by a host of issues.

For instance, World AIDS Day is observed in December every year to spread awareness about the prevention of HIV/AIDS and support those at risk.  

Other prominent global events include International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

In India, key events such as Indian Navy Day and Good Governance Day are observed in December.

List of Important Days And Events In December 2025:

  • December 1 - World AIDS Day

  • December 2: National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, World Computer Literacy Day

  • December 3: World Day of the Handicapped

  • December 4: Indian Navy Day

  • December 5: International Volunteer Day, World Soil Day

  • December 6: National Microwave Oven Day

  • December 7: Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day

  • December 8: Bodhi Day

  • December 9: International Anti-Corruption Day

  • December. 10: Human Rights Day

  • December 11: International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day

  • December 13: National Horse Day

  • December 14: National Energy Conservation Day

  • December 16: Vijay Diwas

  • December 18: Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Goa's Liberation Day

  • December 20: International Human Solidarity Day

  • December 21: World Saree Day, Blue Christmas, Winter Solstice

  • December 22: National Mathematics Day

  • December 23: Kisan Diwas

  • December 24: National Consumer Rights Day; Supermoon

  • December 25: Christmas, Good Governance Day (India)

  • December 26: Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day

  • December 31: New Year's Eve

