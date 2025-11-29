December 2025 Calendar: Check Full List Of National, International Days And Events

December 2025 Calendar: The final month of 2025 is set to arrive soon, bringing holidays and a period of reflection for the year gone by. December has 31 days and marks the end of the year in both the Gregorian and Julian calendars.

The month of December is a time for many cultural observances with festivals like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve. In Hindu culture, this month is an important period for weddings and certain cultural observances. Many western countries observe long holidays in December that extend till the New Year.

In December, many global days are also observed to raise awareness against problems affecting communities worldwide. These global events are aimed at garnering support for social causes, while expressing solidarity with people affected by a host of issues.

For instance, World AIDS Day is observed in December every year to spread awareness about the prevention of HIV/AIDS and support those at risk.

Other prominent global events include International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

In India, key events such as Indian Navy Day and Good Governance Day are observed in December.