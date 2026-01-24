Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Collects Rs 30 Crore

Border 2 Box Office Collection: The Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 made a robust box office debut in India on Friday. The war drama has opened on a solid note, delivering a first-day box office performance that has surpassed that of the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The war film arrived in cinemas on Friday, Jan. 23, strategically timed for the extended Republic Day holiday. According to Sacnilk, it posted a Day 1 net collection of Rs 30 crore, with the India gross collections standing at Rs 35.5 crore.

Thus, its first day collections have already beaten Dhurandhar, which collected Rs 28 crore on Day 1.

Although advance sales gave Border 2 a strong head start, its opening-day numbers also point to healthy spot bookings. Before release, the film had garnered Rs 12.5 crore in advance ticket sales across India, with over 4.09 lakh tickets sold from 16,221 shows. The bulk of the pre-release business came from the Hindi 2D version, while premium formats such as IMAX 2D, 4DX and Dolby Cinema provided an additional boost.

Including block bookings, advance sales climbed to Rs 17.5 crore. The film then went on to post a net Day 1 collection of Rs 30 crore, underlining robust walk-in audiences and late-ticket purchases.

Border 2 recorded an overall theatre occupancy of around 32.1% on its opening day. The film began with 19.46% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 26.33% in the afternoon, climbed to 34.55% in the evening and peaked at 48.06% during night screenings.

The film saw extensive nationwide screenings, with Delhi NCR emerging as the key market. Border 2 played across 1,538 shows in the region, where overall occupancy stood at 42%.

After Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad emerged as key markets with 1,022 and 799 shows respectively. In the Hindi belt, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur stood out as high-performing centres. The film also found traction in the south, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad making notable contributions to its Day 1 performance.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set during the 1971 India–Pakistan conflict and features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in leading roles, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

