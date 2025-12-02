Are Schools Open Or Closed Today (Dec. 2) In Chennai Due To Heavy Rains?
Parents are requested to stay updated with the latest warnings issued by IMD and are requested to check with local school authorities for updates regarding school holiday.
Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Tuesday, December 2, due to heavy rainfall and flooding caused by the remnant deep depression of Cyclone Ditwah on December 1. IMD has forecasted more rainfall for Chennai on December 2, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in other districts of Tamil Nadu. As rains continue to batter the state, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday (December 2).
School Holiday In Tamil Nadu: District-wise Closures
In view of the adverse weather conditions, the District Collectors have declared a holiday on December 2, for all schools and colleges in the following districts:
Chennai
Tiruvallur
Chengalpattu
Kanchipuram
District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced that schools & colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Tuesday, December 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students & staff.
Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai may declare school holidays on December 2, depending on overnight rainfall intensity.
Local universities like Anna University and Madras University have postponed today's exams in Chennai and other affected districts.
Parents are requested to check with local authorities and school administration to confirm on the holiday schedule.
Chennai and Tamil Nadu Districts Weather Update
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu & Kanchipuram districts. Squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail over the North Coastal & adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
A day earlier, IMD had issued a Red Nowcast warning for Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu in association with heavy spells due to Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic storm Ditwah) over westcentral and adjoining areas of Southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu & South Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) Update
In its latest update issued on the night of December 1, IMD said, "The Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over westcentral and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu & South Andhra Pradesh coasts remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 01st December 2025 over the same region, near latitude 13.0°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 50 km east of Chennai (India), 140 km northeast of Puducherry (India), 160 km north-northeast of Cuddalore (India), 170 km south-southeast of Nellore (India). The minimum distance of the centre of the deep depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 35 km."
The weather agency also stated that "It is very likely to move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu - south Andhra Pradesh coasts and maintain the intensity of deep depression during next 6 hours. Thereafter continuing to move slowly northwards, it is very likely to weaken into a depression during subsequent 12 hours."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South India, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern interior Karnataka.
