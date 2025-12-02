Are Schools Open Or Closed Today (Dec. 2) In Chennai Due To Heavy Rains?

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the District Collectors have declared a holiday on December 2, for all schools and colleges in the following districts:

Chennai

Tiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Kanchipuram

District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade announced that schools & colleges in Chennai will remain closed on Tuesday, December 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students & staff.

Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai may declare school holidays on December 2, depending on overnight rainfall intensity.

Local universities like Anna University and Madras University have postponed today's exams in Chennai and other affected districts.

Parents are requested to check with local authorities and school administration to confirm on the holiday schedule.