Anupam Mittal's Hot Take On Gen Z Switching Jobs: 'That's Exactly What Youth Should Be Doing'

Batting for Gen Z, entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has urged people to stop criticising them for switching jobs early in their careers.

“Let's stop shaming Genz for switching jobs. I see a lot of ‘career gurus' shaming 22-year-olds for switching jobs every year. But isn't that exactly what the youth should be doing…,” he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Sharing his perspective, Mittal said the early years of a career are for exploration. “We're ‘dating' industries, roles and cultures to find what vibes. If you are not feeling it, move. Don't feel bad about it. This is the time to explore,” the Shark Tank India judge and founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com said.

However, he stressed that frequent moves should not continue indefinitely. Mittal said, “Once you find that path, you have to stop bouncing and start consolidating. When I'm hiring for senior leadership or ‘Level 1' roles, I am clear, I almost always reject a resume that doesn't have at least one 4–5 year stint.”

He noted that understanding a job takes time: “Year 1 - You're learning. Year 2 - You're executing. Year 3 - You're dealing with the mess in Year 2 and scaling the wins.”

In his post, he further advised young professionals to explore aggressively between ages 21 and 24, then commit to a company for at least four years after the age of 25.

“If you want to be a founder or a CEO, you need to prove you can stay in the kitchen when it gets hot. It takes one year to understand a job, but 3-5 years to understand an industry. That's when you win,” he said.

With over 6,000 likes, the post has struck a chord with LinkedIn professionals, who observed that Mittal's perspective was sound.

“Fully convinced with this article. These career thoughts are also well aligned with human psychology. To find your inner calling, one needs to try different roles & industries,” a user said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another said: “Treating those early years as pure data collection is the best way to prevent mid-career regret.”

Adding to these comments, another user noted that while exploring careers is important, “exploration without reflection is chaos.”

Another user said: “Explore early, commit once you find your lane. Depth is what really compounds in the long run.”

