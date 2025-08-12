'All Leftover Food Items Must Be...': SC's Directive For Court Premises After Stray-Dog Order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a circular mandating that leftover food may be disposed of only in covered street bins inside its court complex to prevent any potential animal bites.

The communication underscored a "significant" increase in the instances of stray dogs roaming in the apex court corridors and inside the lift in the Supreme Court premises.

"All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers. This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all," the circular said.