'All Leftover Food Items Must Be...': SC's Directive For Court Premises After Stray-Dog Order
On Aug. 11, the top court observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an 'extremely grim' situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in the NCR 'at the earliest'.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a circular mandating that leftover food may be disposed of only in covered street bins inside its court complex to prevent any potential animal bites.
The communication underscored a "significant" increase in the instances of stray dogs roaming in the apex court corridors and inside the lift in the Supreme Court premises.
"All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers. This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all," the circular said.
On Aug. 11, the top court observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in the National Capital Region "at the earliest".
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said moving all the city's stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in 'horrendously inhumane' treatment of them as she stressed that dogs are the most beautiful creatures who do not deserve this kind of 'cruelty'.
Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court directed the NCR authorities to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters 'at the earliest'.
Saying dog shelters will have to be augmented over time, the apex court has directed Delhi authorities to start with creating shelters of around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.
(With inputs from PTI)