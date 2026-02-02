2026 Grammy Awards Winners: Kendrick Lamar Becomes Most-Awarded Hip-Hop Artist, Steven Spielberg And Dalai Lama Win First Grammys

The 2026 Grammy Awards, held on Sunday to honour stellar achievements in music, saw 95 awards presented, with several new records being set.

The award ceremony opened with a high-energy performance by Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé, who delivered their chart-topping collaboration 'APT'.

Kendrick Lamar marked a major milestone, bagging Best Rap Album for GNX. The win makes Lamar the most awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history, overtaking Jay-Z. He now holds 26 Grammy Awards.

Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg won his first Grammy Award, earning Best Music for ‘Music for John Williams', which he produced. The win sees the 79-year-old filmmaker join the EGOT club, having now secured an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

For the first time, spiritual leader Dalai Lama won a Grammy in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama'.

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS'. Other contenders in the coveted category included first-time nominees Leon Thomas, Clipse and Tyler, the Creator, who were pitted against previous nominees Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Lamar.

Other Major Awards

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Record of the Year for 'Luther'. Sabrina Carpenter ('Manchild'), Bad Bunny ('DtMF'), Doechii ('Anxiety'), Billie Eilish ('Wildflower') , Kendrick Lamar with SZA ('Luther'), The Subway ('Chappell Roan'), Lady Gaga ('Abracadabra'), ROSE and Bruno Mars ('APT') were contenders for the prestigious award.

Song of the Year contenders included Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, alongside ‘Golden' from K-pop film Demon Hunters. Billie Eilish walked away with the award for 'Wildflower'.



Lola Young won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Messy'. Other nominees in the category included Justin Bieber ('Daisies'), Sabrina Carpenter ('Manchild'), Lady Gaga ('Disease') and Chappell Roan ('The Subway').

Lamar led this year's nominations with overall nine in total. Lady Gaga followed with seven, alongside producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut. Bad Bunny, Carpenter, Thomas and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea each received six nominations.

Grammys 2026 Winners - Main Highlights

Album of the Year: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with SZA for Luther

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish for Wildflower

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Best Rap Album: GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album: MUTT, Leon Thomas

Best Country Song: Bitin' List, Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Best Folk Album: Wild and Clear and Blue, I'm With Her

Best Music Video: Anxiety, Doechii

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

Best Musical Theatre Album: Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance: Bad as I Used to Be (From F1® The Movie}, Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Song: tv off, Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama

