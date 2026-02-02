Spielberg Achieves EGOT Status With First Grammy Win — His Journey To The Coveted Title And His Predecessors

Renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg officially secured the coveted EGOT status on February 1, 2026, after winning his first-ever Grammy for Best Music Film for music composed by John Williams, a documentary he produced.

This Grammy win completes the quartet of top-tier American entertainment honours: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, placing Spielberg among one of Hollywood's most exclusive circles.

A Breakdown of Spielberg's EGOT Wins

Oscars (Academy Awards) – O

Spielberg has earned two competitive Oscars, both for films that have become timeless cultural landmarks:

Best Director & Best Picture for Schindler's List (1993)

Best Director for Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Emmys – E

Over his career, Spielberg has collected multiple Primetime Emmys, largely through his work as a producer on acclaimed television projects:

Band of Brothers – Outstanding Miniseries

The Pacific – Outstanding Miniseries

Taken – Outstanding Miniseries

Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Pinky and the Brain, Freakazoid! – Outstanding Animated Program wins across various years.

Tony Awards – T

Spielberg also ventured successfully into theatre, winning a Tony Award as a producer of A Strange Loop – Best Musical (2022).

Grammy Award – G

The final milestone in his EGOT journey has arrived with his 2026 Grammy win. Best Music Film for Music by John Williams – his first Grammy Award and the accolade that has completed his sweep of all four major entertainment awards.

EGOT Club

With his induction into the EGOT club, Spielberg joins a select lineage of multitalented creators who have demonstrated excellence across television, music, film, and theatre. His career—spanning more than five decades—has shaped modern storytelling, and this rare grand slam now stands as a testament to the breadth and impact of his artistic legacy.

All EGOT Winners to Date

According to the latest available list, Spielberg is the 22nd artist to have achieved the EGOT status. The first one was Richard Rodgers in 1962. Notable names in this list include Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John.

Full List:

Richard Rodgers (1962) Helen Hayes (1977) Rita Moreno (1977) John Gielgud (1991) Audrey Hepburn (1994) Marvin Hamlisch (1995) Jonathan Tunick (1997) Mel Brooks (2001) Mike Nichols (2001) Whoopi Goldberg (2002) Scott Rudin (2012) Robert Lopez (2014) – the only double EGOT winner Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018) Tim Rice (2018) John Legend (2018) Alan Menken (2020) Jennifer Hudson (2022) Viola Davis (2023) Elton John (2024) Benj Pasek (2024) Justin Paul (2024) Steven Spielberg (2026)

