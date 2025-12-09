Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Launch Date, Pre-Order Schedule Tipped
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is reportedly arriving soon as the direct follow-up to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While the brand remains silent officially, prominent tipster Smart Pikachu has revealed a potential rollout schedule and pricing details.
Reservations for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to open as early as next week. The flagship is tipped to bring a quad-camera array led by a 200MP main sensor and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
The device will complete the Xiaomi 17 lineup alongside the standard Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date
According to Smart Pikachu (via Huawei Central), pre-orders for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China will run from Dec. 15 through Dec. 25, pointing to an official unveiling on Dec. 26. The post was later edited, but the dates have been widely circulated.
Unlike previous years, when Ultra models launched in China shortly before a global MWC reveal, this leak indicates Xiaomi may introduce the 17 Ultra significantly earlier.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price
Pricing is expected to mirror the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China: starting at CNY 6,499 (around Rs 78,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version and topping out at CNY 7,799 (around Rs 93,000) for the 16GB+1TB configuration. Of note, there is no official word from Xiaomi about the pricing yet.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specs And Features
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to house the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset as its series siblings. In the optics department, a Leica-co-engineered quad-camera system with a 200MP periscope lens and three additional 50MP sensors can be expected.
The 17 Ultra is further anticipated to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO panel, a massive 7,000–7,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support, and a 3D-printed titanium alloy frame.