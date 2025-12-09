Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Launch Date, Pre-Order Schedule Tipped

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is reportedly arriving soon as the direct follow-up to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. While the brand remains silent officially, prominent tipster Smart Pikachu has revealed a potential rollout schedule and pricing details.

Reservations for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to open as early as next week. The flagship is tipped to bring a quad-camera array led by a 200MP main sensor and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

The device will complete the Xiaomi 17 lineup alongside the standard Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.