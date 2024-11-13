Wipro, Forvia Collaborate To Optimise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Applications

Wipro Ltd. has worked with Forvia, an automotive technology supplier, for the optimisation of Forvia’s advanced driver assistance systems application set.

Forvia used Wipro Engineering Edge’s Cloud Car’s building blocks, namely microservices and vehicle container architecture components, to enhance its vehicle safety and comfort applications, Wipro said in a media release.

The project involved Forvia's surround-view technology, which combines exterior camera views into a 3D perspective that helps drivers park their vehicles safely and easily.

Forvia’s ADAS applications are now mostly independent of hardware, lower in maintenance costs, and integrated into original equipment manufacturers’ value chains with the help of the underlying cloud-native architecture.

“Within the software transformation of the automotive industry, moving to microservices and container architecture is a key lever to bring more competitive, easier to integrate functions to our customers and extend our business with new software-only solutions, including on safety relevant features. This successful cooperation with Wipro is the convergence of a joint vision and complementary skills," said Vanessa Picron, vice president of electronics Europe division at Forvia.

All functions of Forvia’s ADAS applications set have been brought into a connected, service-oriented microservice architecture. This update led to lower software development lifecycle costs and Forvia can now market its ADAS features and functions separately as well as combine them with ADAS functions from a customer or third party.

“This project shows our strong and diverse skills in the software defined vehicle area, working with automotive leaders to boost their growth and rethink safety and entertainment features using cloud-native engineering principles,” said Graziella Neuvéglise, regional head and managing director, Southern Europe, Wipro.