Windows 11’s Massive December Update: 16 New Features Dropping Today

Microsoft’s final Patch Tuesday of 2025 arrives today, Dec. 9, and as per Windows Central, it will pack 16 fresh features into Windows 11. While preview builds hint at these, they’re not locked in until they roll out to consumer PCs.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new features expected.

1. Refreshed Windows Search: Search bar now aligns in height with the updated Start menu for better visual harmony, though the menu’s screen coverage remains a problem for some users.

2. Enhanced Windows Spotlight: Right-click desktop for faster background swaps; new “Explore background” reveals image details.

3. Taskbar’s ‘Share With Copilot’: Copilot AI will come to the taskbar via a “Share with Copilot” option; also, instant chats via Vision and smoother app hover transitions.

4. Device Info In Start Settings: New “Device information” tab upfront shows CPU, RAM, GPU, and more, with no more menu diving required.

5. File Explorer Dark Mode Improvement: More consistent theming in dialogue windows (e.g., copy/move prompts).

6. Drag Tray Disabling: Users can easily toggle off the file-sharing drag-to-top feature via Settings > System > Nearby sharing.

7. Streamlined Info Page: The page will now just have a background thumbnail and PC rename option; sections will get renamed or expanded with extra details.

8. Mobile Devices Hub: Dedicated Settings section to add/link/remove phones and tweak connected device options.