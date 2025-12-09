Windows 11’s Massive December Update: 16 New Features Dropping Today
A quick rundown of the new features expected.
Microsoft’s final Patch Tuesday of 2025 arrives today, Dec. 9, and as per Windows Central, it will pack 16 fresh features into Windows 11. While preview builds hint at these, they’re not locked in until they roll out to consumer PCs.
Here’s a quick rundown of the new features expected.
1. Refreshed Windows Search: Search bar now aligns in height with the updated Start menu for better visual harmony, though the menu’s screen coverage remains a problem for some users.
2. Enhanced Windows Spotlight: Right-click desktop for faster background swaps; new “Explore background” reveals image details.
3. Taskbar’s ‘Share With Copilot’: Copilot AI will come to the taskbar via a “Share with Copilot” option; also, instant chats via Vision and smoother app hover transitions.
4. Device Info In Start Settings: New “Device information” tab upfront shows CPU, RAM, GPU, and more, with no more menu diving required.
5. File Explorer Dark Mode Improvement: More consistent theming in dialogue windows (e.g., copy/move prompts).
6. Drag Tray Disabling: Users can easily toggle off the file-sharing drag-to-top feature via Settings > System > Nearby sharing.
7. Streamlined Info Page: The page will now just have a background thumbnail and PC rename option; sections will get renamed or expanded with extra details.
8. Mobile Devices Hub: Dedicated Settings section to add/link/remove phones and tweak connected device options.
9. Virtual Workspaces Page: Under Advanced settings, manage Sandbox, protected hosts, and other virtualisation tools using Virtual Workspaces.
10. Smarter Quick Machine Recovery: Defaults now limit solution scans to once, avoiding endless loops and focusing on fixes since its September debut.
11. Bluetooth Keyboard Tweaks: New options in Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Keyboard for repeat rate, Copilot key remapping, and more.
12. ‘Click to Execute’ Menu On Copilot PCs: Context menu clusters open/save/copy/share actions, along with quick Copilot access.
13. Widgets Board Overhaul: Cleaner design separates widgets from Discover feed (no overlays); notifications get source icons.
14. Studio Effects: On Copilot+ PCs, AI camera features extend to USB webcams or rear cams — not just built-ins.
15. Pen Haptics On Touch Devices: Vibrations for stylus interactions, like window closes, on supported hardware.
16. Xbox Full-Screen Mode Expands: Console-like UI now on all PCs (beyond ROG Ally), easing controller navigation and cutting desktop resources by around 2GB RAM. Users can enable in Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience, then restart.