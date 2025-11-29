WhatsApp To Be Blocked In Russia? Watchdog Warns Of Full Ban Over Alleged Legal Violations
Russia’s communications watchdog has warned that WhatsApp could face a complete ban for allegedly failing to comply with the country’s crime-prevention laws.
Russia’s state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has warned that WhatsApp could be banned entirely if it does not meet the requirements under the Russian laws, according to Reuters. The escalation comes after months of heightened restrictions on foreign-owned messaging platforms.
In August, Roskomnadzor announced limits on voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, describing the move as an anti-fraud effort. Both platforms criticised the decision, yet WhatsApp continues to be Russia’s most popular messaging service, according to the Moscow Times.
On Friday, November 28, Roskomnadzor again targeted WhatsApp, saying the platform continued to ignore obligations under Russian laws intended to prevent and combat crime.
Reuters reported, citing Interfax, that Roskomnadzor warned, “If the messaging service continues to fail to meet the demands of Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked.”
WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, has previously accused Moscow of attempting to cut off millions of Russians from secure communication. Meanwhile, Roskomnadzor has alleged that the app is being misused to organise terrorist attacks and recruit perpetrators for such operations in Russia, according to a Bloomberg report.
The tension comes as Russian authorities promote their state-backed alternative, MAX. Critics fear the app could enable authorities to track users, though state media have dismissed such concerns as false. Russian authorities are promoting Max as a secure platform for schools, universities and state agencies, and it must now come pre-installed on all smartphones and computers sold in Russia, stated The Moscow Times report. Despite its growing user base, it still trails far behind WhatsApp and Telegram.
Reports in Russian media suggested in October that mobile operators had been instructed not to send SMS codes to users attempting to register or log out of WhatsApp. According to Bloomberg, WhatsApp responded by introducing a passkey-based login option for Russian users.
Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia has intensified its pressure on platforms operating outside its territorial control. Facebook, Instagram and X have been banned, while access to YouTube has been throttled. TikTok’s popularity has also fallen after the ByteDance-owned platform began restricting Russian access to foreign content and livestreams in line with legal changes.
In June, President Vladimir Putin signed legislation to create the state-run app, Max. Developed by government-controlled VK Co. and modelled on China’s WeChat, the platform is intended to integrate government services, document storage, messaging, banking and other public and commercial functions.