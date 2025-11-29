WhatsApp To Be Blocked In Russia? Watchdog Warns Of Full Ban Over Alleged Legal Violations

Russia’s state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has warned that WhatsApp could be banned entirely if it does not meet the requirements under the Russian laws, according to Reuters. The escalation comes after months of heightened restrictions on foreign-owned messaging platforms.

In August, Roskomnadzor announced limits on voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, describing the move as an anti-fraud effort. Both platforms criticised the decision, yet WhatsApp continues to be Russia’s most popular messaging service, according to the Moscow Times.

On Friday, November 28, Roskomnadzor again targeted WhatsApp, saying the platform continued to ignore obligations under Russian laws intended to prevent and combat crime.

Reuters reported, citing Interfax, that Roskomnadzor warned, “If the messaging service continues to fail to meet the demands of Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked.”

WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, has previously accused Moscow of attempting to cut off millions of Russians from secure communication. Meanwhile, Roskomnadzor has alleged that the app is being misused to organise terrorist attacks and recruit perpetrators for such operations in Russia, according to a Bloomberg report.