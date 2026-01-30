Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Launching Soon; Microsite Reveals Snapdragon Chipsets, Zeiss Cameras

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V70 series will launch in India soon. While the launch date is yet to be announced, the company has confirmed that the lineup will include the standard Vivo V70 and the higher-end Vivo V70 Elite. Both devices will get Qualcomm Snapdragon processors under the hood and Zeiss-branded rear camera systems. Additionally, a dedicated landing page for the Vivo V70 series is now live on Flipkart.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite To Get Snapdragon Chipsets, Zeiss Cameras

Vivo has not yet revealed the exact launch date, though reports suggest it could happen in mid-February. The Flipkart microsite, however, has confirmed availability of the Vivo V70 series through the platform and provided key details of the smartphones.

The Vivo V70 will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Vivo V70 Elite will use the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Both models will include rear cameras co-engineered with Zeiss, with professional-level portrait capabilities, as per Vivo.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price In India (Expected)

This announcement follows recent online leaks of pricing and design renders for the devices. The V70 series is expected to be priced under Rs 55,000 in India. Colour options reportedly include Passion Red and Lemon Yellow for the V70, and Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black for the V70 Elite.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Specs And Features (Expected)

The rear camera setup in the Vivo V70 series is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom, enhanced by Zeiss imaging. A 50MP front camera is also rumoured.

Both the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite are anticipated to feature 6.59-inch Full-HD+ Amoled displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness (up to 5,000 nits in some reports).

A large 6,500mAh battery with support for 55W wired charging is tipped. IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage are also expected.

